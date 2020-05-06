Playkey Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24,881.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $477,184.38 and approximately $24,881.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey token can now be bought for $0.0342 or 0.00000367 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.59 or 0.02247486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00181978 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066267 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00039717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,932,942 tokens. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

