Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)’s share price rose 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.22 and last traded at $15.99, approximately 1,249,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,816,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

PS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Pluralsight from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Pluralsight from $31.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Pluralsight from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.41.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.87 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 54.65% and a negative net margin of 38.07%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $41,317.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,972.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $108,361.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,607.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,594 shares of company stock worth $1,411,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pluralsight in the 4th quarter worth $3,231,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Pluralsight during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pluralsight during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 122.1% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pluralsight during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

