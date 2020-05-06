PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Reduced by Provident Trust Co.

Provident Trust Co. lessened its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,810,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,625 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 6.6% of Provident Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Provident Trust Co. owned 0.42% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $173,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 678,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,232,000 after buying an additional 81,017 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.50. 2,455,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,721. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.07. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens dropped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.93.

In related news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,731,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $632,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

