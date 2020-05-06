Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Receives $31.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.80. 12,245,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,274. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $609.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $36.49.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.96 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 249.20% and a negative return on equity of 282.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 187,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

