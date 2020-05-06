Potlatchdeltic (PCH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ: PCH) recently:

5/4/2020 – Potlatchdeltic had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Potlatchdeltic was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/29/2020 – Potlatchdeltic had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Potlatchdeltic had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Potlatchdeltic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. “

NASDAQ PCH traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.52. 379,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,481. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.25.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 7,145 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $297,589.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry Peiros purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,031 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 695,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,102,000 after buying an additional 79,985 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter valued at $9,297,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

