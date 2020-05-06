Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:POWI traded up $4.32 on Friday, hitting $102.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,228. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.06. Power Integrations has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $111.56.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $76,403.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,949.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $5,004,115.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,089 shares of company stock worth $11,067,147. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its position in Power Integrations by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 566,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

