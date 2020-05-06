Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Primoris Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Primoris Services has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

PRIM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.91. 244,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.08. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $743.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.80 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,254.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRIM. BidaskClub downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

