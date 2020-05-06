Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.
Primoris Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Primoris Services has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.
PRIM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.91. 244,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.08. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
In other news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,254.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRIM. BidaskClub downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Primoris Services Company Profile
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.
