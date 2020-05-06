Provident Trust Co. Cuts Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Provident Trust Co. cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,840,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,023 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises about 3.4% of Provident Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Provident Trust Co. owned approximately 0.50% of Fastenal worth $88,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fastenal by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,938,000 after buying an additional 585,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 135,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $37.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,284,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502,142. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $190,679.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $352,267.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 7,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $285,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,091 shares of company stock valued at $851,604. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

