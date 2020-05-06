Provident Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Provident Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up approximately 0.0% of Provident Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 30.6% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 28,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 619,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,386,000 after buying an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 98,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,260,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.00. 12,760,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.82.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTX. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

