Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PRU has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DOWLING & PARTN cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.08.

NYSE PRU traded down $4.63 on Wednesday, reaching $54.12. 4,455,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,655. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.65). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $3,236,640.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,168,604.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Prudential Financial by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Prudential Financial by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 39,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

