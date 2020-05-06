Pzena Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 174.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,939,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506,592 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dana were worth $30,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 3,775.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 311.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dana during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Dana by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAN traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,868. Dana Inc has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.61.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Dana had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Dana’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dana Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dana from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Dana Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.