Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $28.81 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 602,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 116,760 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $28,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5,804.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 474,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 466,935 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,899,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.13. 8,203,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,653,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $60.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

