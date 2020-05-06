Pzena Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,301,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 308,045 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $26,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $9,706,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in KBR by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 501,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,285,000 after buying an additional 210,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 120,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

In other KBR news, insider Farhan Mujib sold 2,343 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $51,522.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,431.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.72 per share, for a total transaction of $51,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,892.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,525 shares of company stock worth $200,961 and sold 15,031 shares worth $377,640. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.62. 1,396,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $31.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.67%.

KBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

