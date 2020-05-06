Quotient Technology’s (QUOT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Quotient Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Shares of NYSE QUOT traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,601,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,589. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $579.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.73. Quotient Technology has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $98.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.53 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,419.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,866.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $175,050. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 69,840 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 580.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 946,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 807,042 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 29.1% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,575,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,744,000 after acquiring an additional 580,800 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 1,038.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 793,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 724,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

