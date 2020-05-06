Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get Radware alerts:

NASDAQ RDWR traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.48. 430,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,336. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.41. Radware has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Radware had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Radware by 8.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after buying an additional 21,874 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Radware by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 430,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after buying an additional 19,340 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Radware by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 632,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after buying an additional 82,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Radware by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.