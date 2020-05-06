Radware’s (RDWR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ:RDWR traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,336. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. Radware has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. Radware had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Radware will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 1,241.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 405,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 374,929 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,015,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after buying an additional 355,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the fourth quarter valued at $8,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Radware by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,794,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,251,000 after purchasing an additional 213,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Radware in the first quarter valued at $3,459,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

