RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of FLX475 for the treatment of tumors and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RAPT. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.41. The company had a trading volume of 89,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,420. The company has a market cap of $358.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Svennilson Peter acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,118,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 814.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 480,509 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9,880.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 119,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

