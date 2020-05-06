Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its holdings in Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,837 shares during the quarter. Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned approximately 8.53% of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,562,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $519,000.

Shares of BLCN traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.00. 10,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,258. Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41.

