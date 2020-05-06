RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.74-1.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.115-1.155 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.RealPage also updated its Q2 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.38-0.42 EPS.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealPage from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RealPage from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded RealPage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of RealPage in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.75.
RP traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.80. 1,087,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,817. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.87. RealPage has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 103.61 and a beta of 1.05.
In other RealPage news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $145,386.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 172,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,201,487.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 125,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $7,880,449.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,776,432.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,959. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About RealPage
RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.
Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.