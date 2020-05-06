RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.74-1.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.115-1.155 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.RealPage also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.38-0.42 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealPage from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RealPage from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded RealPage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of RealPage in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.75.

RP traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.80. 1,087,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,817. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.87. RealPage has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 103.61 and a beta of 1.05.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $254.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. RealPage’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RealPage will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RealPage news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $145,386.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 172,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,201,487.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 125,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $7,880,449.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,776,432.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,959. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

