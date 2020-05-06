Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cytokinetics (CYTK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK) recently:

5/4/2020 – Cytokinetics is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

4/19/2020 – Cytokinetics was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

4/17/2020 – Cytokinetics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Cytokinetics was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

4/1/2020 – Cytokinetics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2020 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Cytokinetics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2020 – Cytokinetics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/13/2020 – Cytokinetics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

CYTK traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,407. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 452.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. Equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $71,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Santo J. Costa sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $141,644.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,095,361 shares of company stock valued at $17,300,682 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

