Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cytokinetics (CYTK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK) recently:
- 5/4/2020 – Cytokinetics is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/27/2020 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/24/2020 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.
- 4/19/2020 – Cytokinetics was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.
- 4/17/2020 – Cytokinetics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2020 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/14/2020 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/9/2020 – Cytokinetics was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.
- 4/1/2020 – Cytokinetics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/31/2020 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/20/2020 – Cytokinetics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/20/2020 – Cytokinetics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/13/2020 – Cytokinetics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
CYTK traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,407. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.31.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 452.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. Equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.
