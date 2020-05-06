Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RRBI. ValuEngine lowered Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Red River Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Red River Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ RRBI traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,438. Red River Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $271.67 million and a P/E ratio of 10.56.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $20.82 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 5,858.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 1,322.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red River Bancshares (RRBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.