Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Trading Up 6.8%

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.06, 3,843,181 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 3,646,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RWT. ValuEngine cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $442.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Redwood Trust by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 138.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

