Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.
Reliant Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Reliant Bancorp has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Reliant Bancorp to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.
RBNC stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $161.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.17. Reliant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $25.00.
RBNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Reliant Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.
In other news, Director Sharon Hughes Edwards bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $44,375.00. Also, Director William Lawson Mabry purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $43,680.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $102,615. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
About Reliant Bancorp
Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.
