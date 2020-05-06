Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on Repay in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Repay stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39. Repay has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $19.58.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.67 million. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Repay will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Repay by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

