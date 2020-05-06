Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $69.73, but opened at $77.48. Republic Services shares last traded at $78.55, with a volume of 2,333,627 shares traded.

The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $119,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,631.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,334 shares of company stock worth $3,198,724 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $235,611,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $71,253,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 250.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,486,000 after buying an additional 490,107 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,566,000 after buying an additional 464,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 714,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,062,000 after buying an additional 401,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.42.

Republic Services Company Profile (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

