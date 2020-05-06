Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Merck KGaA (MRK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Merck KGaA (FRA: MRK):

5/5/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €90.00 ($104.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €94.00 ($109.30) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €122.00 ($141.86) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €125.00 ($145.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Merck KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/1/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €94.00 ($109.30) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €113.00 ($131.40) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €94.00 ($109.30) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €98.00 ($113.95) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Merck KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/13/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €94.00 ($109.30) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €108.00 ($125.58) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €128.00 ($148.84) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FRA MRK traded up €3.35 ($3.90) on Wednesday, hitting €106.70 ($124.07). 202,057 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is €96.16 and its 200 day moving average is €106.69. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 52 week high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.