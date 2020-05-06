Residential Secure Income PLC (LON:RESI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.25

Residential Secure Income PLC (LON:RESI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:RESI traded down GBX 1.69 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 90 ($1.18). 128,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,806. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 87.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.56. Residential Secure Income has a 12-month low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 106.65 ($1.40). The firm has a market cap of $155.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64.

In related news, insider Robert Blackburn Gray acquired 33,552 shares of Residential Secure Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £25,164 ($33,101.82).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Residential Secure Income to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a research note on Wednesday.

Residential Secure Income Company Profile

Residential Secure Income plc ("ReSI" or "the Company") is managed by ReSI Capital Management Limited (the "Fund Manager"), a wholly-owned and separately regulated subsidiary of TradeRisks Limited ("TradeRisks") – a financing adviser and debt arranger with a 17-year track record in the social housing sector.

