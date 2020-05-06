Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Gap Down to $9.27

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.66, but opened at $9.27. Retail Opportunity Investments shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 1,839,000 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on ROIC. Citigroup reduced their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Capital One Financial downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 16.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn bought 29,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $268,412.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,182.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 10,107.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

