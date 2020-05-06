Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Gap Down to $9.27

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.66, but opened at $9.27. Retail Opportunity Investments shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 1,839,000 shares.
A number of research firms have commented on ROIC. Citigroup reduced their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Capital One Financial downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.33.
In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn bought 29,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $268,412.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,182.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 10,107.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.
About Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.
