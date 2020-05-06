Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Shares Gap Up to $2.92

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $2.92. Retractable Technologies shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 18,149,609 shares trading hands.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,039,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 178,660 shares during the period.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

