Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 268.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.2%.

NYSE:REXR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.65. 731,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.75, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.68. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $77.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.91 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on REXR. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

In other news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 61,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,931,081.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,081.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $114,760.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,261,656 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

