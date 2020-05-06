Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading 5.9% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s share price shot up 5.9% on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $19.06 and last traded at $19.02, 198,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 251,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02.

Several research firms have recently commented on RYTM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, Director Todd Foley sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $123,574.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 55,087 shares of company stock valued at $911,424 over the last three months. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 12.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

