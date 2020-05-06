RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RLJ. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.72.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,319,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,280. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.04.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $347.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.86 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 8.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 46.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 97,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 30,904 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 837.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 153,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 136,697 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

