Robert J. Eck Buys 7,500 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Director Robert J. Eck acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $259,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,978.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE R traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.92. The stock had a trading volume of 775,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,326. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $64.28. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

R has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Ryder System from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra reduced their price target on Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ryder System by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Ryder System by 249.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

