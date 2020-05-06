Robert W. Baird Increases Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $42.00

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ACM. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Aecom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Aecom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Get Aecom alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.43. 1,730,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,832. Aecom has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.02.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Aecom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,044,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,450,000 after purchasing an additional 65,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aecom by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,949,000 after purchasing an additional 126,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aecom by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,179,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,200 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aecom by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,623,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,169,000 after purchasing an additional 119,613 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aecom by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,705,000 after purchasing an additional 45,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.