Robert W. Baird Raises AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $84.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AME. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Langenberg & Company downgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.

AMETEK stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,378. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average of $90.70. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $102.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in AMETEK by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,042,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

