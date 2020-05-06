Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,613 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,755 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,687 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 33,601 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 9,301 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Shares of BA stock traded down $6.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.40. 30,540,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,715,496. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.68. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The company has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

