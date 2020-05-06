Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys 80,692 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 78.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,692 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.1% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 64,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.90. 41,769,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,576,453. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

