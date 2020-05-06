Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 232,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BB. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

BlackBerry stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,529,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199,859. BlackBerry Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.52.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara Stymiest bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

