Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,337 GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,337 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 92,022 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

GSK stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.99. 3,933,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,679,397. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.66%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

