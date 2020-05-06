Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,234 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,875,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,427 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 51,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 25,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 480.5% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 23,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.42. 23,459,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,663,184. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.02. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

