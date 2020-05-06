Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,170,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 74,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 98,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $187.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,894. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $211.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.89.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

