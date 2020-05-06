Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,366,988 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.99. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

