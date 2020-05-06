Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $763,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,737,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,115 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11,384.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,030,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,208 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,237,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,923,000 after purchasing an additional 793,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,053,000 after acquiring an additional 545,225 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $48.42. 2,143,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,934. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day moving average is $54.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

