Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 148.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,567 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.91. 5,411,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,659,000. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

