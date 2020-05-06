Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $887,000 in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 139,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 38,202 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 138,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after buying an additional 124,433 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 165,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 147,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $51.63. 1,489,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,526. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.88.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.