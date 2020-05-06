Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,699 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $447.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.89.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $424.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,281,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,528,320. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.47. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $449.52. The stock has a market cap of $188.31 billion, a PE ratio of 85.97, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,348,976.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total value of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,573 shares of company stock worth $79,488,428 in the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

