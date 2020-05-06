Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 19,370 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1,261.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,370 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $157.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,095. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $188.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.94.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

