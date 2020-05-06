Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,416,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,091,000 after purchasing an additional 871,892 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 57,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 19,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.58. 31,104,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,007,910. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

