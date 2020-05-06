Royal Bank of Canada Trims American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Target Price to $38.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Get American International Group alerts:

NYSE:AIG traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,816,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,075,375. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.38. American International Group has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 999,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,296,000 after purchasing an additional 445,293 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in American International Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 59,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.