RPTC Inc. Has $57.68 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RPTC Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 18.3% of RPTC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RPTC Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $287.14. 5,937,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,306,338. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.36 and its 200-day moving average is $304.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

